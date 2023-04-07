Water tanker crushes 2 girls in Niger

A commercial water tanker has crushed two girls in Kwarkota area of Dutsen-Kura Gwari in Minna, the Niger State capital. City & Crime gathered that…

A commercial water tanker has crushed two girls in Kwarkota area of Dutsen-Kura Gwari in Minna, the Niger State capital.

City & Crime gathered that the incident happened on Wednesday afternoon when a Good Samaritan paid for the supply of water to the residents following water scarcity that was biting harder.

A resident, Ahmed Isyaku, told City & Crime that, “We have been suffering from water scarcity for a long time. So, a Good Samaritan bought water for himself and decided to share with the residents. But unfortunately, the driver of the truck, while reversing, ran over two girls who died on the spot.”