WAEC to begin Computer Based Test for WASSCE

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) says plans to introduce the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in the administration of its examinations are at an advanced stage.

The Head of National Office (HNO), Mr Patrick Areghan, gave the hint in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.

Areghan was speaking against the backdrop of notable achievements and advancements of the council under his watch, as he prepared to bow out of office on Oct. 1.

He would be bowing out after completing his three-year tenure.

Areghan said that introducing the CBT mode of administrating some of the council’s examinations had been part of his vision for the body in the near future.

“We have already started something in terms of CBT examination. We have gone far with our planning and all of that, even in the sub-region, the registrar to council is also doing something.

“But this is not as easy as some people will think. This is because we ask ourselves, how do we conduct CBT for practicals and essay papers?

“We can only readily do that in the case of objective questions. But so many people will not see it from that angle. They argue that some others are doing it, so why can’t WAEC do the same?

“Now, no one even talks about energy; how many schools are exposed to computer literacy? How many have computer facilities and how many have electricity to run these things?

“Even where you have all these things on the ground, how do you handle the issue of theory and practical papers? So, these are the issues, but that is what I want the council to do in the very near future.

“We should be able to conduct CBT examinations, even if it means starting with the objective questions.

“But you can still be sure that not all schools will be ready. Maybe we can have a segregated market. Those who cannot afford the CBT will go for the pencil and paper mode.

“So, I would like to see WAEC in that light,” he said.

Areghan said aside from the introduction of the CBT, he would also like to see all the operations of the council fully digitalised in the near future. (NAN)

