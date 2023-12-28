VP Shettima inaugurates redesigned Kano Governor’s office complex

Vice President Kassim Shettima on Wednesday inaugurated the multi-million redesigned Kano Governor’s office complex at the Government House in Kano. The edifice office included a…

Vice President Kassim Shettima on Wednesday inaugurated the multi-million redesigned Kano Governor’s office complex at the Government House in Kano.

The edifice office included a redesigned Council Chamber, Executive Conference Hall and VIP lounge.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the complex was constructed by the first Military Administrator of the state, late Commissioner of Police Audu Bako, in 1967.

The vice president was assisted by Gov. Abba Yusuf; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dr Tajudeen Abbas; Deputy Senate President, Sen. Barau Jibril; Sen. Kawu Sumaila and Deputy Governor Aminu Gwarzo.

Akeredolu’s death: Who leads South West Governors’ Forum?

Nigerian women decry low allocation in 2024 budget

Shettima lauded the political commitment demonstrated by Yusuf to ensure the timely execution of the project.

He explained that the remoulding of the governor’s office with state of the art equipment would provide a conducive working atmosphere for successive governors and staff to operate optimally.

“I congratulate Gov. Yusuf and members of the executive council for a job well-done,” the vice president declared. (NAN)