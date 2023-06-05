Violence marred presidential election in Rivers – Witness

A witness of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has testified that the election was...

A witness of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has testified that the February 25 presidntial election was marred by violence at collation centres.

Dr Abiye Sekibo, who was the PDP state collation officer for the PDP in Rivers State, testified on Monday that his visits to 20 pulling units in Okrika and calls from the polling units agents of the party in many of the over 6,000 polling units confirmed they were not able to upload results from their centres using the BVAS.

Sekibo stated that he also received calls about violence in Obiakpor, Ahoada East and Ahoada West and drove to Obiakpo but was prevented from reaching the party’s agents.

However, under cross examination by counsel to Tinubu, Akin Olujimi (SAN), he admitted that he did not get the name of the INEC officials in the polling units.

