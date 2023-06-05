JUST IN: Thugs flog PDP guber aspirant, others outside Ogun Tribunal venue

Political thugs welding sticks, on Monday, beat a former Governorship aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Segun Showunmi, as the Election…

Political thugs welding sticks, on Monday, beat a former Governorship aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Segun Showunmi, as the Election Petition Tribunal began its sitting in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Daily Trust reports that the Tribunal began its inaugural sitting amid tension and watertight security.

The Tribunal sitting commenced hearing of the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu, against Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The road leading to the venue, Magistrates’ Court, Isabo, was condoned off by a combined team of security operatives.

The thugs in large number were there to support their political parties as the Tribunal began sitting.

Some of the thugs were seen holding canes as a minor clash broke out between supporters of two major political parties – the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

It took the intervention of fully armed security operatives, comprising the police, DSS and Civil Defense to disperse the thugs before peace could be restored.

The security operatives also prevented political supporters from entering the court premises.

Political thugs roamed about with canes in their hands while some security agents watched without arresting or stopping them from causing chaos.

Showunmi arrived at the Court’s gate when the fierce-looking thugs were around.

He was reportedly introducing himself to the security agents manning the gate when the thugs descended on him with sticks.

He, however, escaped by the whiskers.

Apart from Showunmi, some political party supporters were also beaten in the ensuing violence.

Inside the court, Adebutu’s lead counsel, Chris Uche, SAN, told the Tribunal that large number of the petitioner’s supporters were shut out from observing the session.

Uche said a live transmission of the hearing had been barred there should be enough provisions for the litigants to observe the session.

