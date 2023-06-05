Hajj: Aero Contractors to conclude airlift June 12

Aero Contractors Airline, one of the airlines airlifting Nigerian pilgrims for the 2023 hajj, has stated that it would end the transportation of the 8,033…

Aero Contractors Airline, one of the airlines airlifting Nigerian pilgrims for the 2023 hajj, has stated that it would end the transportation of the 8,033 pilgrims allocated to it for the 2023 Hajj by June 12.

In a statement, its officer coordinating 2023 Hajj, Liman Mohammad, said it has completed the airlift of pilgrims from Nasarawa State to Saudi Arabia.

According him, the intending pilgrims from Oyo, Adamawa and Taraba states would be completed next.

He added that so far, the airline had transported 2,748 pilgrims from Nasarawa and Oyo states.

He said that the airline had moved to Lagos where it will transport about 1,500 intending pilgrims from Oyo and Lagos States in five flights.

Mohammed said the airline was determined to conclude the transportation of all the pilgrims assigned to it by June

12, two weeks before the closure of Jeddah airport.

“So from June 12, we will be free. Jeddah International Airport will be closed on June 26, that is about 14 days after we finished our operation, by God’s grace,” he added.

