Vin Diesel lists Rema’s “Calm Down” as his latest favourite song

Actor Vin Diesel recently disclosed that his current favourite song is “Calm Down” by Afrobeats artiste, Rema.

In an interview during the much awaited Marvel Studios film “Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3”’s European Gala, held in Paris, Diesel discussed his kind of music.

The release date for the second installment of the popular film franchise is set for May 5.

When asked about his current favourite song, Diesel said that his daughter, who loves to sing, ‘Calm Down’ around the house, had a huge influence on his decision.

“I have to say this. My daughter Pauline, who is eight years old runs around the house, going ‘Calm Down, Calm Down’. You know Rema?” he said.