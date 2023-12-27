Vigilante kills 3 spectators during marathon race in Kogi

Three persons have been reportedly killed at the annual Egume-Ome marathon race in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State. Daily Trust gathered that the…

Three persons have been reportedly killed at the annual Egume-Ome marathon race in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State.



Daily Trust gathered that the incident happened around 7.30am on Tuesday when a member of the state vigilante group allegedly opened fire on a crowd protesting over a decision by the organisers of the tournament.

The locals reported that in his attempt to quell the riotous crowd, the vigilante shot and killed two persons instantly, with the third victim said to be confirmed dead at a hospital.

The deceased were Benjamin Adaji, Architect Rilwan Abass Abdul and Mallam Mujaye Dansofo.

Trouble was said to have started when the spectators raised eyebrow over the persons declared runners-up in the marathon race.

“Two persons tied in the third position during the race. The organiser declared the two as winner in that position. But the decision did not go down well with the spectators, as they protested against one of the declared winners in the tie.

“In the process, the spectators started throwing stones. From nowhere, a vigilante appeared on the scene with a pump action gun, shooting and killing the three persons in the ensuing confusion,” a resident, Ebrahim Yakubu, said.

According to one of the organisers, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the marathon race is an organised annual event by the youths of the town, preceding the national convention of Egume -Ome descendants union to spice up the organisation’s activities.

“We invited the police authorities to coordinate the marathon race as usual. Unfortunately, their vehicle developed a mechanical fault at Efikpo near St. Peter Catholic.

“While the police were fixing their vehicle, a crisis developed at the terminal point over the actual winner of the third position.

“Unfortunately, an uninvited vigilante came there with a loaded pump action gun and pulled the trigger in his bid to restore law and order, killing the three persons in the process,” the organiser said.

He added that this year’s edition attracted participants from Benue, Plateau and Bayelsa states.

The vigilante is said to be on the run.

The state police command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP William Aya, did not respond to calls and a text message sent to him as of the time of filing this report.

The head of the state vigilante group could not be reached either.