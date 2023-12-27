✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Fame Has Denied Me Many Things – Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Adekunle

    By Bisola Fatoye

Adekunle Olopade, a former Big Brother Naija housemate in the All Stars edition held in 2023, has spoken up about the challenges he faced after leaving the Big Brother house.

Fame is said to have its limitations, which Adekunle said he had been experiencing. He noted that he could no longer use public transport, go to the market or do anything else since he became a reality TV star.

When asked how he deals with fame, Adekunle responded, “I will be completely honest with you. I’m finding it tough to adjust because one of the responsibilities of being a media figure is learning how to live. Unfortunately, I am a very different person who enjoys doing things differently. By saying this now means I might not be able to do this again. I always go to Balogun and Tinubu market and I put on a face mask. I quickly walk into the market and come back.

“I used to go to the market by myself when I was running my business. After leaving for the house for a few months and returning, I realised that a lot had changed.

“It was difficult for me to acclimatise. I used to take public transportation, go to the market or stand at the bus stop because I wanted to feel like a regular person. However, I have now realised that certain things would have to go for security concerns. The pace is slower, but I have to acclimatise.”

