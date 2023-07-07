VIDEO: Regina Daniels visits husband’s new office at Senate building

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, wife of Senator Ned Nwoko, has shared a video of her tour to her husband’s office at the senate building. The…

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, wife of Senator Ned Nwoko, has shared a video of her tour to her husband’s office at the senate building.

The actress who was part of her husband’s campaign team took to her verified Instagram account to give her followers a glimpse of her husband’s office.

Chinedu Nwoko (also known as Ned Nwoko) was declared the winner of the senatorial election in Delta North District, Delta State. He was a candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Nwoko polled a total of 92,514 votes to defeat the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Kennedy Kanma, who polled 86,121 votes and the candidate of All Progressives Congress, Peter Nwaoboshi, who scored 36,816 votes in the recently concluded election.

The Returning Officer, Josephine Anene-Okeakwa, announced the results at the INEC collation centre in Oshimili South Local Government Area in Asaba.

Moreso, Regina Daniels is a Nollywood film actress and a model. She was born in Lagos, Nigeria, on October 10, 2000. Her mother is Rita Daniel who is also an actress, film producer and the chairman of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) in Delta State, Nigeria.

The actress grew up in Asaba, Delta State, Nigeria. She has five siblings – three brothers and two sisters. She is the second youngest child in her familShe attended Hollywood International School and in 2018, Regina Daniels proceeded to study Mass Communication[9] at Igbinedion University.

See the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Regina Daniels (@regina.daniels)

