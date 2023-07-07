Trailer Released For Upcoming Biopic ‘Bob Marley: One Love’

The upcoming film pulls from all facets of Bob Marley’s life and career. From his beginnings in Jamacia to being a superstar, all while set…

The upcoming film pulls from all facets of Bob Marley’s life and career. From his beginnings in Jamacia to being a superstar, all while set to various hits of his massive discography. The film seems to particularly draw on the failed assassination attempt in 1976, leading to conflict about Marley playing an upcoming concert.

The actor set to portray the late artist is Kingsley Ben-Adir, recently featured in the MCU-based show, Secret Invasion. Reinaldo Marcus Green is helming the project, no doubt carrying over experience from previous biopic King Richard, which went on to be nominated for several Academy Awards, and even won for Best Actor in a Leading Role. Among the production team, the most notable inclusion is Ziggy Marley, Bob Marley’s son, serving as a producer. He even showcased a sneak preview for the film at CinemaCon, Variety reports.

“It’s great to be here today on behalf of this movie about my father,” he said at CinemaCon. “I’m here as a producer of this film, but also as a steward of my father’s incredible legacy… this message of unity and love is as urgent as ever.”

Born, Robert Nesta Marley on February 6, 1945 and died on May 11 1981, he was a Jamaican singer, musician, and songwriter. Considered one of the pioneers of reggae, his musical career was marked by fusing elements of reggae, ska, and rocksteady, as well as his distinctive vocal and songwriting style.

Marley’s contributions to music increased the visibility of Jamaican music worldwide, and made him a global figure in popular culture. Over the course of his career, Marley became known as a Rastafari icon, and he infused his music with a sense of spirituality.

He is also considered a global symbol of Jamaican music, culture and identity. He was controversial in his outspoken support for democratic social reforms In 1976, Marley survived an assassination attempt in his home, which was thought to be politically motivated.

Watch the trailer below:

