VIDEO: ‘I’d break your teeth’, Portable threatens Seyi Vibez

There is a brewing feud between rising artistes, Seyi Vibez and controversial singer Portable as the latter has released a video threatening to beat Seyi Vibez.

In the video released on his verified Instagram account, Portable was seen stating that he would break the teeth of Seyi Vibez. Known to adorn grill teeth, Portable in the video stated while speaking in the Yoruba language that he would punch Seyi Vibez in the teeth and he would have to go home to brush. Blood would rush from your teeth. I am a street boy not a mummy’s boy.”

In part of his statement in the Yoruba language, Portable claimed that Seyi Vibez wears fake grillz. Portable said, ” If I punch your teeth you would have a gap tooth. With the nonsense tooth you bought, if I give you three to four blows you will head home to brush.

Portable while further threatening his colleague stated that if he sees Seyi Vibez he would strip him naked and beat him to a stupor.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Zeh (@portablebaeby)

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Portable would threaten his colleagues in the Nigerian music industry. When he was a nominee in the recently held Headies Award, the singer took to his social media page threatening that if he did not win the categories he was listed in, harm would come to others in the categories. Soon after, the organisers of the show disqualified him due to the message he posted.

