Adewale Ayuba releases ‘Amapiano’ version of his single ‘Koloba Koloba’

Fuji Music Icon Adewale Ayuba has announced the release of the “Amapiano” version of his single “Koloba Koloba”.

Ayuba who took to his Instagram account to disclose this, encouraged individuals to download as well as stream the music.

He said: “Koloba Koloba Amapiano version is out and available for you to download and stream anywhere you are.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Koloba Koloba was produced in 2021.

Earlier, in an interview with NAN, Ayuba revealed that the music was meant to change the wrong impression of most parents who believe that male musicians are irresponsible, drunkards, flirts and so do not want their daughters to marry them.

Also, Amapiano is a subgenre of house music that emerged in South Africa in 2010.

It is a hybrid of deep house, jazz and lounge music characterised by synths and wide percussive basslines.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that to carve a niche for himself, Ayuba released his first album Ibere (Beginning) at the age of 17 and as a result, he rose rapidly in the fuji music scene.

In early 1990, Ayuba signed with Sony Music (Nigerian) to record an album, Bubble, which was released in 1991 and brought Ayuba into international prominence.

Bubble marked the first time in history that a Fuji Music album gained widespread recognition, topping music charts for six consecutive months and winning multiple awards at the Nigerian Music Awards (NMA).

It also won Ayuba the coveted Artiste of the Year Awards, including the Album of the Year Award, Song of the Year Award, and Best Fuji Album of the Year Award — four in all.

With the success of Bubble, Ayuba hit the pinnacle of his career in Nigeria.

Ayuba has been crowned as the King of Bonsue Fuji, as he was the original artiste who coined the musical genre as a subgenre of Fuji Music. (NAN)

