VIDEO: Gov Adeleke dances with Osun-born Super Falcon players

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke has hosted two Osun-born Super Falcon players; Rofiat Imuran and Rasheedat Ajibade. The two players shined bright during the recently concluded Women’s World Cup competition that was hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

During the tournament, Nigeria was knocked out at the Round of 16 stage by England via a penalty shoot-out. However, it was gathered that the reason the governor hosted the football stars was due to their stellar performance during the competition.

One of the players, Rofiat Imuran hails from Ile-Ogbo area of the state. Born on 17 June 2004, the football defender was included in the 23-player Nigerian squad for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on 16 June 2023. She also plays for Stade de Reims.

Also, Rasheedat Busayo Ajibade is from Eêsorun, Oke-ba compound, Ikirun, Osun State. Born 8 December 1999, she is nicknamed “RASH”, a shortened form of her first name, and is also called “The Girl With The Blue Hair”, an ode to her bright-blue hairstyle which she dons whenever she takes onto the field. The footballer forward for the Spanish Liga F club, Atlético Madrid in Spain.

See the video below:

