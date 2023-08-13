PHOTOS: Top Nigerian clerics meet Niger junta

Top Nigerian Islamic clerics met with the leader of the military coup in Niger, Abdourahmane Tchiani. The national leader of the Jama’atu Izalatu Bidi’ah wa…

Top Nigerian Islamic clerics met with the leader of the military coup in Niger, Abdourahmane Tchiani.

The national leader of the Jama’atu Izalatu Bidi’ah wa Ikamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS) alongside other Islamic scholars arrived Niger’s capital. Niamey, on Saturday.

The visit was part of the diplomatic efforts to intervene in the impasse between the military junta and ECOWAS, since the military toppled the democratically elected government in the country.

