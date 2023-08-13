✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
    PHOTOS: Top Nigerian clerics meet Niger junta

    Top Nigerian Islamic clerics met with the leader of the military coup in Niger, Abdourahmane Tchiani.

    The national leader of the Jama’atu Izalatu Bidi’ah wa Ikamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS) alongside other Islamic scholars arrived Niger’s capital. Niamey, on Saturday.

    The visit was part of the diplomatic efforts to intervene in the impasse between the military junta and ECOWAS, since the military toppled the democratically elected government in the country.

    See the pictures below:

