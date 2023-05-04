Veteran pop musician, Chris Mba, is dead

Veteran pop Nigerian singer, Chris Mba, has died after a long battle with heart issues. It was gathered that the singer died on Wednesday at…

Veteran pop Nigerian singer, Chris Mba, has died after a long battle with heart issues. It was gathered that the singer died on Wednesday at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

Mba made waves in the 1980s and was fondly known for his signature hairdo, jerry curl. He had hits like; ‘Funky Situation’, ‘Baby Don’t Cry’, ‘Making My Way’ and ‘Love Everlasting’.

The death of the singer was announced on Thursday by the General Manager of Premier Music, Michael Odiong, which Mba was signed to.

Sharing the news in a post on via his Instagram account, Odiong wrote, “Premier Records expresses sadness on the death of one of its artistes, Chris Mba. The management of Premier Records Ltd has expressed sadness on the demise of one of its artistes, Mr Chris Mba, who passed on Wednesday 3rd May 2023 after a long battle with heart issues.

VIDEO: How my daughter was poisoned by friends in school — Ronke Oshodi Oke

BON nominates Trust TV for Broadcasting Awards

“Chris Mba was a bundle of talent who localised pop music by adding local instruments into his music to give the African feel. He made waves in the late 80s up to the 90s when he released hits like “Baby Don’t Cry”, “Money” etc. We condole with the family and pray God to give them the fortitude to bear the loss.”

Meanwhile, the Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON) has expressed sadness at the death of Mba. In a statement in Lagos on Thursday, the COSON Chairman, Chief Tony Okoroji, said that Mba was a staunch member of COSON. Okoroji added that Mba contributed significantly to the growth of highlife music.

“I am sad at the loss of my colleague and friend, Chris Mba, a great musician, whose contribution to the repositioning of the highlife sound is unquestionable. Not too long ago, I visited Chris at his Surulere home with the great Richard Cole, my colleague on the COSON Board.

“We went to share camaraderie with him upon his ill-health, and offered whatever support we could. His death is devastating but we are consoled by the fact that, as a great artiste, he left great recordings which we will continue to sing and dance to. Our heartfelt condolences go to his family, friends and numerous fans,”Okoroji said.