VIDEO: How my daughter was poisoned by friends in school — Ronke Oshodi Oke

Popular Nigerian actress, Ronke Oshodi Oke, has explained how her daughter’s friend poisoned her in a bid to kill her. According to the iconic thespian, her daughter’s friend poured a bleaching agent into her water. Taking to her verified Instagram account, the actress warned her daughter’s school that nothing must happen to her child.

“My daughter is in the university now, what happened is that about three weeks ago, they called me about 3:45 am that my daughter, Jummy, drank “Hypo. I was like ‘Hypo ke’, how would my daughter drink Hypo. I went to the school then headed to the hospital. She was crying and not herself.

She continued, “What happened was that maybe her roommates or friends deliberately poured Hypo inside the water she drank. They wanted to kill her. I gave her a water bottle because when I came back from a hospital I was advised to always drink water.

“But my daughter liked the water bottle so I gave her. So around 3 am, she took the water bottle to drink water not knowing that someone had poured Hypo into it. They actually wanted to kill her.”

Ronke Oshodi Oke further stated that she intentionally did not name her daughter’s university so that she does not soil their reputation.

“I intentionally do not want to mention the name of the school because I do not want to damage their reputation. I am warning the school for the first and last time. I know some people in the school would watch this video. If anything like this happens to my daughter again… I only have two kids. If this kind of incident happens again, I will not take it likely,” the actress said.

See the post below: