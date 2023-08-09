Veteran Kannywood actor, Karkuzu goes blind, cries for help

A veteran Kannywood actor, Abdullahi Shuaibu popularly known as Karkuzu has gone blind and been battling ailment. The actor, whose video was shared on social…

A veteran Kannywood actor, Abdullahi Shuaibu popularly known as Karkuzu has gone blind and been battling ailment.

The actor, whose video was shared on social media, solicited financial assistance, explaining that he had been sick since December 2020.

Shuaibu made his debut in the Hausa entertainment industry in the 1980s with his popular drama Karkuzu na Bodara which earned him the nickname Karkuzu.

In an exclusive chat with Daily Trust after the viral video, Karkuzu said, “I am now blind as I am talking to you. I seriously need financial assistance. I don’t have food to eat and feed my family.

“The house I have been living is now for sale. If they sell this house, I don’t know where to go. That is why I am soliciting help from well meaning Nigerians to come to my aid. At least Nigerians should help me buy this house I am living.”

On his blindness, he said, “I have been under the knife twice, but finally the doctors said it is glaucoma, and that I will never see again. I have accepted that as my destiny. But Nigerians should kindly help me. Get me this house, and some food.”

Kannywood industry has many associations and guild, but there are allegations that many actors are neglected when they are sick and are in need of help.

