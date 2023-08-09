Olamide enlists Fireboy DML, Asake, BNXN others on new album, Unruly

Nigerian music star, Olamide has released his highly-anticipated 10th studio album which he titled, Unruly. On the album, the Nigerian artiste featured colleagues who are…

Nigerian music star, Olamide has released his highly-anticipated 10th studio album which he titled, Unruly. On the album, the Nigerian artiste featured colleagues who are on his record label, YBNL; Fireboy DML and Asake.

The YBNL record label boss also enlisted the likes of Ckay and BNXN (formerly known as Buju). Olamide took to his social media pages in the early hours of Wednesday to announce the project as he shared the artwork of the new record.

His new album, Unruly, is a 15-track music project. However, it should be recalled that in April, the music hitmaker released two tracks from the new album — ‘Trumpet’ featuring Ckay and ‘New Religion’ featuring Asake.

In ‘Trumpet’, he rapped about his hustle in life, spending habits, affluence, and connection with his kind.

The latest body of work houses songs like ‘Celebrate’, ‘Jinja’, ‘Problem’ ‘Gaza’, ‘Doom’, ‘Hardcore’, ‘Supplier’, and ‘Mukulu’ ft. Rema.

Others are ‘Come Alive ft. BNXN’, ‘Shibebe’ ft. Fireboy DML, ‘Life Goes On’, ‘No Worries’, and ‘Street Jam’.

Born Olamide Gbenga Adedeji on 15 March 1989, the rapper, singer, songwriter, and record executive has been dubbed as one of the most influential artistes in Africa. He has been instrumental in the launching of the careers of several afrobeats music stars in the Nigerian music industry like; Adekunle Gold, Lil Kesh, Fireboy DML, Asake, among many others.

Moreso, 2020, YBNL signed a joint venture deal with Empire Distribution, a US music label and publishing company. In 2022, Olamide hinted that ‘Unruly’ might be his last album.

