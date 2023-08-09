AY praises wife, thanks fans for support during time of difficulty

Recently, iconic Nigerian entertainer had been in the news due to the fact that one of his houses in Lagos was gutted by fire. While…

Recently, iconic Nigerian entertainer had been in the news due to the fact that one of his houses in Lagos was gutted by fire. While the comedian who is currently in the US with his family kept mum, days later, his sister-in-law shared a video of the damage caused by the fire.

Breaking his silence about the situation, the humour merchant via his verified Instagram account shared nice pictures of himself and his wife with a lovely message.

Taking to the caption section, the humour merchant stated that ‘Pain can be temporary when you find yourself with the right partner to journey with’.

He further used the avenue to that those who stood by him during his difficult time. The comedian wrote, “Pain can be temporary when you find yourself with the right partner to journey with. It may last a minute, or an hour, or a day, or a year, but eventually, it will subside and something else will take its place.

“As we continue to walk through the journey of life together, we shall replace the lies of the enemies with the truth of God. One thing we know for sure is that God never takes away something from your life without replacing it with something better.

“Thanks to every one of you for thinking of us during this difficult time. It is so wonderful to know that we are on your minds and in your prayers. THE GRACEFUL WALK TO GLORY CONTINUES….”

