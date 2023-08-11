Veteran broadcaster, Mato Adamu, dies at 60

A veteran journalist and former broadcaster with the BBC Hausa Service, Mato Adamu, has died aged 60. According to family sources, the veteran journalist died…

A veteran journalist and former broadcaster with the BBC Hausa Service, Mato Adamu, has died aged 60.

According to family sources, the veteran journalist died Friday evening at the Specialists Hospital, Gombe, after a brief illness.

After he left the BBC, he worked as a freelance journalist with several international media organisations, including Reuters.

He was an indigene of Dambam Local Government Area of Bauchi State, however, late Mato Adamu based in Gombe State, where he worked as a media consultant.

He briefly served as Chief Media Consultant to Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, during the governor’s first tenure.

His funeral prayer was slated for Saturday by 11am at the Specialists Hospital, Gombe.

He was survived by wife and children.

