Uzodimma targeting my businesses, Imo PDP leader raises alarm

Evangelist Mike Ikeokwu, a stakeholder of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State, has accused Governor Hope Uzodimma of targeting his businesses.

He made the allegation after parts of the popular All Seasons Hotel Premises belonging to him was demolished by Imo State Government through the Owerri Capital Development Authority (OCDA) led by Frank Nzenwodo Nkem, the general manager.

The hotel was also reportedly marked for total demolition by the state government, with a 21-day notice served.

“My hotel premises was destroyed by Uzodinma on Tuesday, led by Frank Nzenwodo Nkem, the general manager of Owerri Capital Development Authority (OCDA). There is another hotel beside mine, but they didn’t touch it. It’s because I’m part of the opposition aiming to unseat him later this year,” Ikeokwu said in a statement.

He said the destruction of property and alleged harassment of staff during the operation raised serious concern about the approach of the government towards opposition figures.

“It undermines the principles of democracy, which include the right to freedom of speech, expression, and association. By targeting and silencing opposition members, the government creates an atmosphere of fear and suppresses the voices that provide checks and balances to their authority,” he said.

“These actions represent a serious violation of democratic principles, as they aim to stifle political opposition and intimidate individuals who express dissent. It is crucial for the government to address these concerns transparently and ensure that democratic values, including the right to opposition and the protection of citizens’ rights, are upheld.”

But reacting, the state government through the Director General Imo Geographic Information Service (IGIS), Mr Chukwunyere Amaechi, said OCDA acted in line with a court order.

In a chat with newsmen, Amarachi said the management of All Seasons sued his agency following an official notice to vacate the government verge.

He said the partial demolition was in line with extant law and neighborhood plan, adding that judgement was passed in favour of IGIS and communicated to the management of All Seasons Hotel Limited before the demolition took place.

Amarachi warned hotel owners and landlords within the Owerri that all fenced grills on government verge will be removed, adding that generators and fuel dump sited on government verge will also be removed while all costs incurred in removing the items would be borne by the property owner.

He also absolved Uzodimma of any blame, saying the agency was carrying out its responsibility in accordance with the law.

