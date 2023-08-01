Simon Ekpa: Match your words with action, Ohanaeze tells Senate

Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide has urged the Senate to march words with action towards ensuring a swift action by the…

Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide has urged the Senate to march words with action towards ensuring a swift action by the Federal Government in handling Finland-based Simon Ekpa.

The Senate had asked the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration to approach the Finnish Government to extradite Ekpa, a self-acclaimed disciple of Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

In a statement made available to journalists on Monday, the National President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, said Ekpa had finally been exposed as an agent of destabilisation in Igbo land.

Okwu said Ekpa’s rejection of an order from Kanu, that everything about sit-at-home should be suspended, was another clear indication that he was an enemy of Ndigbo.

In the handwritten letter, which has gone viral, Kanu told Ekpa that the sit-at-home was doing more harm than good.

However, Ekpa has declared that he would not take such an order even if Kanu does a video, noting that he would only back down if the detained IPOB leader meets with him in Finland.

Reacting, Okwu said Ekpa was ready to take actions that would keep Kanu perpetually behind bars in order to continue the business empire he was running in the name of Biafra.

“We want to specifically thank the Senate for its resolution over the activities of Simon Ekpa who is being paid to destroy Igbo land.

“The decision of the Senate is long overdue. We applaud but ask that they should immediately match words with action. Simon Ekpa should be repatriated from Finland as quickly as possible.

“This is a matter of urgent importance; the Senate should prevail on the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu government to, in collaboration with the Finnish government, commence repatriation proceedings against Simon Ekpa,” Okwu said.

