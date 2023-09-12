Urban Shelter set to remodel Abuja area 10 shopping complex

An Abuja based real estate development company, Urban Shelter Ltd has given assurance to displaced traders at the UTC Shopping Complex, Area 10, Abuja, that…

An Abuja based real estate development company, Urban Shelter Ltd has given assurance to displaced traders at the UTC Shopping Complex, Area 10, Abuja, that the remodelling of the complex is on course and that existing owners who have been given a deadline of September 16 to indicate interest would be fully addressed.

Olusola Taiwo, AGM, Sales and Marketing, said Urban Shelter has taken cognisance of the previous owners and have done a verification exercise, in partnership with Abuja Investment Limited, who are owners of the land.

He said; “Based on that, all previous shop owners have been issued the right of first refusal, and a good number of them, if not all, have taken the offer”.

He said that considering its years of existence the UTC Shopping Complex was becoming a slum and threat to the lives of the traders and customers, adding that “Although nothing is cast in stone we are currently doing about 600 shops, but there could be more, depending on the approval from FCDA in terms of the height we can go.

“There is also the need to provide enough parking space that would cater to the number of shops that is why we are providing a multi-parking space for the comfort of shop owners as well as customers.

“And in terms of cost, we have given them discounted rates, from 20-35%. And in terms of shop size, before they were using as small as 3 square meters but now we have 5, 10, and even 20 square meters, depending on the nature of your business.

Mr. Olusola Taiwo said ideally, in the next 24 to 36 months, barring any unforeseen circumstances, Urban Shelter will be able to complete the project.

Breaking NEWS: Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in US Dollars? Nigerians have now been approved to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to start. Be sure to ask for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...