    Podcast | Top Story

    THE BEARING: The Future Of Urban Living In Nigeria

    Over the years, a great number of properties have been defined in order to reflect on the concept of a livable city: smart,…

      By Mardia Umar

    Download Here

    Over the years, a great number of properties have been defined in order to reflect on the concept of a livable city: smart, green, resilient, human, sustainable, ecologic, biophilic and many more. Among them, the idea that a livable city has to be a healthy city has been underrated despite its relevance.

    In this episode of the bearing, we take a look at how the company Urban Shelter, is contributing to Urban living in Nigeria.

