UPDATED: Drama as Police, Amotekun give conflicting accounts on freed Ondo worshippers

The Ondo State Police Command and Amotekun, a local vigilance group in the South-West region, gave contradictory accounts on freedom of eight out of the 25 worshippers who were abducted in Ondo State, on Friday.

Daily Trust had reported how some members of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Oke Igan, Akure, the state capital, travelling for a burial were kidnapped on Ifon road in Ose Local Government Area of the state.

“Twenty-five of them were inside the bus travelling through Ifon road when the gunmen stopped their vehicle and marched them inside the bush,” a church member, who spoke anonymously, had said.

While the Amotekun Commander in the State, Adetunji Adeleye, told reporters in Akure, the state capital, that the victims escaped from captivity, SP Olufunmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, Police Spokesperson in the state, said they were rescued unhurt.

“Eight of them including a Nurse have been rescued after they escaped from the kidnappers’ den,” Adeleye had said, disclosing that his men with the officers of the Nigeria Police, Nigeria Army and other security agencies were already in the bush to rescue other abducted victims.

Odunlami-Omisanya said those rescued were seven women and one man, while efforts were on to rescue others unhurt.

“Good news! 8 victims were rescued, and effort is on to rescue others unhurt. The victims said that they were on their way to a wake keep; on getting to Ajagbale via Elegbeka on Ifon/Owo expressway, they were accosted by five gunmen who shot sporadically and forcefully took them into the bush,” she said in a statement.

