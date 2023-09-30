Ex-Kaduna Gov, Ramalan Yero, dumps PDP

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Muktar Ramalan Yero, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). This is contained in a letter dated September 30…

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Muktar Ramalan Yero, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This is contained in a letter dated September 30 the former governor personally signed and addressed to the Ward Chairman, PDP Kaura, Zaria Local Government Area of the state.

The letter with the title ‘Resignation letter’ read in part, “With grateful to Almighty Allah, I write to extend my sincere greetings and to formally inform you of my decision to leave the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP).

Bayelsa gov’ship: Lyon, Lokpobiri, Akpabio absent as APC inaugurates campaign council

Gunmen Abduct Worshippers In Ondo

“In view of this, I hereby tender my resignation as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party with effect from 30th September, 2023. Enclosed herewith, is my party membership card dully returned.

Yero, who is also the Dallatun Zazzau, served as deputy governor to late Governor Patrick Yakowa who died in an air crash.

He subsquently became the Kaduna State Governor between 15 December 2012 to 29 May, 2015.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...