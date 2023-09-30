Independence: APC will deliver on campaign promises – Ganduje

As Nigerians celebrate the 63rd independence anniversary of the country, National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has assured that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would deliver on his campaign promises and ensure good governance.

In a goodwill message by his Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, on Saturday, Ganduje called on the citizenry not to despair as measures already put in place by the APC-led administration would reposition the country to achieve growth and development.

Ganduje, a former governor of Kano State called on Nigerians irrespective of their ethnic or religious leanings to sustain the culture of peaceful coexistence to ensure the unity and cohesion of the country.

“As a party, let me restate that the APC will remain true to its promises and pledges to the people. None of these promises I repeat, will escape our attention and none will be treated lightly. The present administration led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is ready to live up to the Renewed Hope manifesto of the APC- to reposition Nigeria towards sustainable growth, development and economic prosperity.

Ex-Kaduna Gov, Ramalan Yero, dumps PDP

TCN restores power supply to Kebbi

“Fortunately, he has hit the ground running to fix the infrastructural and economic reversals of the previous years. Under this administration, Nigerians can rest assured that it will be fine again, that their worries will be made a thing of the past, and that both the youth and age will be well secured.

“There will be sufficient jobs with decent wages, medicare, housing and other basic infrastructure that can guarantee the citizenry a better life,” Ganduje said.