What Are The Top Meme Coins In The Coin Market – Dogecoin, Floki Inu, and Big Eyes Coin?

Meme coins are an exciting category of cryptocurrencies. They are treated specially because of their colorful theme and interesting use cases. When meme coins were introduced, no one could envisage how they’d turn out. Many of them were projects without any real utility.

Fast forward to today, meme coins have an industry of their own. There are several meme tokens on the coin market. But which of them are the best alternatives for investors? Keep reading to find out. This piece will reveal essential details about top alternatives, including Dogecoin, Floki Inu, and Big Eyes Coin.

Dogecoin

Dogecoin is the first meme project on the coin market. Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer. developed it. In the initial stage, Dogecoin was called a big joke. Meme coin lovers were thrilled by this project’s Shiba Inu dog token. This meme coin had no utility, which meant it was worthless to investors. Another big problem with Shiba Inu is its unlimited total supply. This made it difficult for the demands of investors ever to have any real impact.

Dogecoin’s big break occurred after Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, picked some interest in it. Musk felt Dogecoin was an environmentally safe cryptocurrency without detriment to the surroundings. When Musk tweeted his support for Dogecoin, many people took it as a hidden message to buy the cryptocurrency. This massive influx of buyers into Dogecoin raised the token’s price higher. At the time, many campaigns raved about Dogecoin’s race to 1 cent.

Floki Inu

Floki Inu belongs to a group of cryptocurrencies inspired by Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. Interestingly, this crypto token was created based on an Elon Musk tweet. He tweeted that he bought a new pet, a Shiba Inu dog called Floki. A group of developers chose to turn this news into a new crypto project. And many investors bought into this.

Floki Inu has the lowest max supply of all the dog-themed tokens. Therefore, it has the most potential to reach 1 cent. Floki Inu is already on the way to the top. This token is represented as FLOKI on different crypto exchanges. Today, Floki Inu is worth a little more than Shiba Inu, which shows the direction the token is moving. What more could any trader ask for?

Big Eyes Coin

Big Eyes Coin is a meme coin that’s set for the top. This cryptocurrency is in the final stages of its presale. In a short time, it will be launched on Uniswap. It won’t take time for it to gain the necessary attention. Its developers have shown that they aren’t scared to stand out with their cat-themed approach. This makes it a fierce competitor to projects released before it. Its developers are innovative. They’ll improve on the mistakes of other projects before them. Big Eyes’ cat-themed approach is colorful and attractive.

This project will be an ecosystem hosted on Ethereum. Big Eyes’ ecosystem will have a crypto exchange. Here, users can swap ERC-20 tokens. BIG is the token that will power this exchange and ecosystem. Big Eyes is a project that believes in a community system. This means future actions of the project will be subject to the decisions of the community. These users are expected to commit to the growth of the cryptocurrency.

To grow a large community quickly, Big Eyes will release 80% of its total supply during the presale. There will be a total of 200 billion BIG in this project. Big Eyes’ presales have been successful, having raised over $30 million.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

