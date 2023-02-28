BREAKING: Obi leading Tinubu, Atiku in Abuja

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has maintained a lead in the presidential poll in Abuja. Obi led in the Federal…

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has maintained a lead in the presidential poll in Abuja.

Obi led in the Federal Capital Territory with 281,667 votes from the six area councils.

While he is yet to be declared winner by INEC officials, the figures presented by collation officers indicated that he won by a wide margin.

The All Progressive Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, polled 90,902 votes while Atiku Abubakar of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) trailed behind with 73,743 votes.

A breakdown of the councils showed that the APC won in Abaji with 10,370 votes, PDP received 6,888 votes, while LP got 2874 votes.

In Kuje, LP led with 14,257 votes followed by APC with 10,648 votes while PDP had 10,028 votes.

In Kwali, APC led with 11,242 votes followed by PDP with 9,054 and LP, 7,302 votes.

In Bwari, LP polled 67,198 votes, APC got 13,156 votes while PDP received 10,385 votes.

In Gwagwalada, LP got the highest votes: 19,694, APC came second with 15,890 votes while PDP had 10,981 votes.

In the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), LP won with 170,392 votes, APC had 29,596 votes while PDP scored 24,607 votes.