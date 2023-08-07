Unintentional: Oshoala’s Dad Defends Her Shirtless Jubilation

Father of Super Falcons’ striker, Asisat Oshoala, has said the wild jubilation of removing jersey displayed by his daughter against Australia was unintentional. Oshoala scored…

Oshoala scored Nigeria’s third goal and removed her jersey to celebrate her goal in the match Falcons won 3-2 over co-hosts Australia about two weeks ago, at the ongoing Women’s World Cup.

The player had said she knew her father would be unhappy with what she did.

Reacting to the jubilation, in an interview with BBC Sport Africa, Barcelona Feminine forward’s dad said it was a pure outflow of emotions.

He said, “It was an outpouring of emotions and it was not intentional. I am proud of my daughter. What I said to her is between my daughter and I.”

The statement has laid to rest the reports that he was dissatisfied with his daughter’s shirtless celebration.

He also talked about his plans on education for her, saying, “We didn’t see a bright future for her in football, and I planned to make sure all my children attained a high level of education and do better than us the parents.”

Oshola remains the only Nigerian player that has scored in three consecutive World Cup appurtenances.

