‘My father unhappy’, Oshoala breaks silence on controversial goal celebration

Super Falcons striker, Asisat Oshoala, says she knows her father is not happy with the way she celebrated when she scored in Nigeria’s 3-2 win against Australia, co-host of the tournament.

On Thursday, Oshoala, nicknamed ‘Agba Baller’, scored in the 72nd minute of the Falcons’ second game in Group B at the Lang Park Stadium, Australia.

She started the game on the bench but was introduced in the second half at 1-1, ultimately changing the direction of the game.

It was not long after she was introduced that the Falcons earned a corner kick which resulted in a goal scored by Osinachi Ohale.

For her own goal, Oshoala dragged the goalkeeper and a defender expertly to her right before slotting the ball to the far corner.

The striker sprinted towards the corner flag and took off her shirt in wild celebration, leading to mixed reactions from football fans.

In a post via Facebook, the Barcelona Femeni forward, said she knew that her dad was not happy with her choice of celebration.

“My dad is definitely not happy with my choice of celebration but then again, Life is a collection of MOMENTS. #Alhamdulilah #Grateful #Moments,” she wrote.

