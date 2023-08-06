PHOTO: Tinubu Hosts Governors of States Sharing Border With Niger Rep

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Sunday evening met with governors of states that share boundary with Niger Republic. The meeting was part of consultations by…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Sunday evening met with governors of states that share boundary with Niger Republic.

The meeting was part of consultations by the President on the situation in Niger.

The governors who met the president at Aso Rock are Ahmed Aliyu (Sokoto), Umar Namadi (Jigawa), Mai Mala Buni (Yobe), Idris Nasir (Kebbi) and Dr Dikko Radda (Katsina).

The Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) under the leadership of Tinubu had threatened military action against Niger, a move that was widely rejected in Nigeria.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...