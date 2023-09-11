UNICEF enrols 7,000 children for free healthcare services in Yobe

The United Nations Children Funds (UNICEF) has collaborated with Yobe State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (YSCHMA) to enroll 7,000 zero-dose children for free healthcare services…

The United Nations Children Funds (UNICEF) has collaborated with Yobe State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (YSCHMA) to enroll 7,000 zero-dose children for free healthcare services in Gulani and Geidam local government areas of the state.

Dr Muhammad Lawan Gana, the state’s Commissioner for Health and Human Services, stated this at a one-day stakeholders’ meeting in Yobe.

“Zero-dose children are children aged between 12 and 23 months, who have not received their first dose of diphtheria, tetanus, BCG, polio, meningococcal and pertussis-containing vaccine (DPT-1),” Gana said.

He said through the partnership with UNICEF, 3,500 children from each area would be covered with a pre-payment plan to access primary and secondary healthcare services in all YSCHMA-accredited and engaged health facilities across the selected local government areas.

