    Cross River

    UNICAL to implement UNESCO manual on Gender-Based Violence

    University of Calabar

    The University of Calabar has said it will study and implement the contents of a manual prepared by UNESCO to end Gender Based Violence on its campus.

    Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof Florence Obi, disclosed this during a rally to mark this year’s International Youth Day which had as a theme: “Green Skills for Youths.”

    The VC, who was represented by the deputy director, office of Sustainable Management and Alumni Relations, Mrs Grace Ibor, said the manual would be built into their curriculum to enable the students to study.

    She stressed that they were committed to ensuring that all forms of youth public misdemeanours, especially GBV, are curbed.

