NAFDAC lists top 10 rejected Nigerian goods abroad

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has unveiled a list of 10 goods rejected abroad, blaming the rejection on non-adherence to standardised clearance procedures by stakeholders.

She said some of the commonly rejected export food commodities from Nigeria from 2018 till date and in the top 10 include sesame, beans, melon seeds, peanut and smoked fish/fish meal, ginger, spices paper, hibiscus flower, palm oil and ogbono.

The Deputy Director, Export Division, Ports Inspection Directorate, NAFDAC, Sanwo-Olu O.A. stated this in an address she delivered at the 3rd CHINET Aviacargo conference in Lagos, with the title, “Unlocking the Logistics Barrier to Improving Agro Exports Products.”

She blamed the rejection on non-adherence to set standard by freight forwarders, cargo handlers, airlines/carriers, regulatory agencies, as well as poor inter-agency collaboration, amongst others.

Sanwo-Olu called for collaboration among stakeholders to ensure that export trade meets the requirements of the country’s trading partner, in terms of quality, standards and quantity as trade increases.

