Don’t despair, Obi tells Nigerian youths

The presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) in the last general elections, Peter Obi, has urged Nigerian youths to remain positive and hopeful for the coming of a new Nigeria, which will be anchored on youth development and productivity.

Obi made this call in his message to mark this year’s International Youth Day.

According to him, the current political confusion and economic challenges in the nation should not discourage the youths, but rather motivate them to remain committed and resolute in the struggle for a new and better Nigeria.

“Unless we remain committed to the struggle for a better nation, we will not be able to achieve the New Nigeria of our dreams. We must remain resilient and persevere against every hardship and obstacle on our journey to a new nation,” Obi said.

The former Anambra governor said many of the nation’s challenges will be overcome if the leaders pay attention to youth development and productivity.

He blamed the high level of insecurity and social vices associated with youths like drug and other substance abuse as well as the high inflation rate in the country to the high unemployment rates among the youthful population in their productive ages.

He said, “It’s only by providing job opportunities and massively supporting the growth of small businesses in the country, that the challenge of high insecurity, rising inflation, etc will be taken care of.”

