Ministerial screening: Why we didn’t grill Wike — Akpabio

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has explained why former Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, was not thoroughly quizzed when he appeared before the Senate for screening as a ministerial nominee.

Wike was asked to take a “bow and go” after reading his brief profile and following an appeal by Senator Barinada Mpigi (PDP, Rivers).

Akpabio said Wike was not thoroughly grilled because the Senate had his records, having formerly served as a minister.

He said Wike had appeared before the Senate for screening when he was nominated as a minister by ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

“Having been nominated again for a ministerial position, there is no point asking him much questions,” Akpabio said.

Daily Trust reports that Wike served as Minister of State for Education under Jonathan.

