UK targets 4 million Nigerians with climate change programme

The United Kingdom has announced the launch of its programme, Propcom+, supporting climate and growth to address environmental, social, and economic challenges in Nigeria’s food and land-use system.

This was announced on Wednesday by the UK’s Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly.

A £55 million contract and £2.89m grant was announced as part of the £95m Propcom+ eight-year UK International Climate Finance programme, aimed at supporting climate-resilient and sustainable agriculture and forestry that benefits people, climate and nature.

The programme aims to support over four million people, 50% of whom will be women, to adopt and scale sustainable agricultural practices that increase productivity and climate resilience while reducing emissions and protecting natural ecosystems.

Speaking after the event, British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, said: “Tackling the effects of climate change and lowering emissions is a key priority for the UK government and we remain committed to building sustainable pro-poor climate-resilient growth in Nigeria through the new Propcom+ programme which will address environmental, social and economic challenges in the country’s food and land-use systems.

