UK gov’t opens applications for 2024 Chevening Scholarships

Applications for Chevening Scholarships to study in the UK opened on Tuesday, 12 September 2023, the UK High Commission in Nigeria has announced.

It said applications, which would close on 7 November 2023, are to be submitted via the online application form at chevening.org/apply.

The call for new applicants follows the selection of 44 scholars from Nigeria, who won an award to study at a UK university this year.

Successful applicants have been sharing their stories through the #ChosenForChevening hashtag on Twitter and Instagram.

Head of Scholarships at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), Emma Hennessey, said: “Chevening Scholars, Fellows, and Alumni use the skills and knowledge they gain while studying in the UK to drive change, promoting better lives and safer places for people around the world to live, work, and thrive.

“Chevening represents the very best of the UK and the world, and our scholars become part of the global Chevening network of over 55,000 alumni.

“I am always inspired by the passion and commitment of those in the Chevening community and I look forward to receiving applications from the next generation.”

British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr. Richard Montgomery, said: “If you are someone who is passionate about driving change, whether on a local or global scale if you want to be the best at what you do and if you have the imagination to inspire others, then a Chevening Scholarship could be the perfect opportunity for you.

“There is no such thing as a ‘typical’ scholar. Your age, race, gender, religion, and cultural background do not matter to us. We want to see that you have energy, curiosity, compassion a clear vision for your future, and the ability to achieve your goals.

“Our alumni network is full of dynamic influencers who have shared the same experience that you will. They can offer encouragement, mentorship, advice, and contacts. When you return home after your studies you should feel well-equipped to start making a real difference in Nigeria.”

