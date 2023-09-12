Kano South: Tribunal affirms Senator Kawu Sumaila’s Victory against Gaya

The National and State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Kano has dismissed the petition filed by Senator Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya of the…

The National and State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Kano has dismissed the petition filed by Senator Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya of the All Progressives Congress (APC) challenging the victory of Abdulrahman Kawu Sumaila of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) for being grossly incompetent.

The three-man panel led by Justice R.O Odogu held that the petitioner failed to discharge the burden of proof against him.

“We find no merit in this petition and accordingly it is hereby dismissed.

“We similarly affirmed the declaration of Abdulrahman Kawu Sumaila of NNPP as winner and valid of the Kano South Senatorial District election, held on 25th Feb. 2023.

“The sum of N200,000 cost is hereby awarded in favour of the Respondents against the Petitioner.”

