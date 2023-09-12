Tribunal sacks another Kano NNPP lawmaker for forgery

The National and State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal has affirmed that Idris Dankawi of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has forged his…

The National and State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal has affirmed that Idris Dankawi of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has forged his West African School Certificate (WAEC), submitted to contest the election of Kumbotso House of Representatives Federal Constituency.

His opponent, Munir Babba Danagudi of the All Progressive Congress (APC), had filed a petition praying to the court to declare that Dankawi forged his Secondary School Certificate to secure admission into Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Kaduna.

In the judgement of the Tribunal three man panel led by Justice I.P Chima averred that Idris Dankawi of NNPP forged his WAEC certificate and accordingly voided the election.

The Tribunal ordered INEC to set aside the Certificate of Return given to Dankawi and declare Munir Babba Danagudi the winner of the Kumbotso Federal Constituency election held on 25th Feb. March.

The judge said, “having been satisfied with the provision of the law, we hereby declare and return Munir Babba Danagudi as the winner of the Kumbotso Federal House Representatives Election. All parties bear their own cost.”

Last month, the tribunal had sacked Muktar Yarima, NNPP lawmaker representing Tarauni federal constituency, over a similar issue.

The three-member tribunal had ruled that the primary school certificate submitted by Yarima to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to support his qualifications, was forged.

Breaking NEWS: Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in US Dollars? Nigerians have now been approved to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to start. Be sure to ask for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...