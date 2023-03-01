Twitter back after two-hour outage affected tweets

The site’s search tool is also working again after it briefly stopped displaying any tweets in the Latest tab.

Despite the feeds not working, users were still able to tweet as normal – even if their tweets were falling on deaf ears – leading to the phrases “#TwitterDown” and “Welcome To Twitter” registering among the top trends on the platform.

There have been several intermittent outages in recent months. During a temporary outage in early February some users were told they were over the daily limit for sending tweets.

It is unclear whether the latest outage was linked to the recent staff cuts, with the New York Times reporting the tech giant had cut 10% of its current 2000-strong workforce this week alone.

The cuts are the latest round of job losses at Twitter since chief executive Elon Musk sacked nearly half of the company’s 7,500 employees when he took over the company in October 2022.

Experts have warned major job cuts could trigger technical issues.

Alp Toker, director of internet outage tracker NetBlocks, said Twitter’s reliability issues have increased under Mr Musk’s tenure as CEO.

“It started shortly before the Musk takeover itself,” he said, but added: “The main spike has happened after the takeover, with four to five incidents in a month – which was comparable to what used to happen in a year.”

Mr Toker said he believed recent outages were “avoidable” and the “vast majority” could be traced back to problems with Twitter’s data centre.

He described the Twitter data centre as a “complex network” whose ongoing maintenance was essential to keeping the site running.

“It has a testing stage for new features,” explained Mr Toker. “But following the Musk takeover it appears these data centre testing timelines are no longer being followed.”

“Today’s outage was quite an extended one, but not a total one which was interesting – and we traced that back to the data centre too.”

The BBC has approached Twitter for comment.