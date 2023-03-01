Fulfil your campaign promises, APC vice chairman tells Tinubu

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and National Vice Chairman, North West, Salihu Mohammed Lukman, has asked the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to…

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and National Vice Chairman, North West, Salihu Mohammed Lukman, has asked the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to fulfil his campaign promises to Nigerians when he finally takes resumes office on May 29.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had in the early hours of Wednesday announced Tinubu as winner of last Saturday’s presidential election.

In a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, Lukman, a former Director-General of the Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF), said the NWC and Nigerians should hold Tinubu accountable on his campaign promises.

He also asked the President-elect to prevail on the NWC led by the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, to be more accountable, adding that a situation whereby the NWC will continue to refuse to convene meetings of the National Executive Committee (NEC) as provided in the constitution of the party is unacceptable.

Part of the statement reads, “Both as Nigerians and as APC members, we will hold Asiwaju Tinubu accountable on these scores. Congratulations Asiwaju Tinubu, congratulations APC leaders and members, and congratulations Nigerians!

“Some of the things that should be immediately done is to ensure that the NWC is accountable and respect the constitution of the party.

“Being the leader of the party, Asiwaju Tinubu should avoid replicating the mistake whereby as President of the Federal Republic produced by the APC he will limit his relationship with other leaders of the party to only the national chairman and some few leaders of the party.”