BREAKING: I’ll address you soon, Obi tells supporters

Peter Obi, Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, has broken his silence after the election he lost to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, his All Progressives Congress (APC) rival.

Tinubu polled 8,794,726 votes to defeat his closest rival, Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 6,984,520 to emerge second. while Obi came third with 6,101,533 votes.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Tinubu President-elect and handed over his certificate of return to him.

There have been protests in Abuja, while the opposition parties, including Labour Party and PDP, called for the cancellation of the election over alleged rigging.

INEC has since rejected their claim and asked them to go to the court. President Muhammadu Buhari has also advised aggrieved parties to head for the court.

On social media, there have been mixed reactions. While supporters of the ruling party have been celebrating Tinubu’s victory, others are crying foul play.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Obi said he would address Nigerians soon.

“Our Vice presidential candidate Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed is addressing an international press conference at the Labour Party Headquarters in Abuja. I intend to address Nigerians and the international community shortly,” he tweeted.