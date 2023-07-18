Tweeps react over hike in fuel price

Nigerian Twitter users have taken to their individual accounts to air their expression over the hike of petrol price. The price of petrol has risen…

Nigerian Twitter users have taken to their individual accounts to air their expression over the hike of petrol price. The price of petrol has risen from N500 to N617 as at Tuesday.

Daily Trust had earlier reported that a visit to an NNPC filling station in the central area of Abuja on Tuesday morning showed that the fuel pump prices had been adjusted from N539 to N617 per litre.

Reacting to the hike in fuel price, some Nigerians via their social media especially Twitter, have spoken on the issue. For instance, the Special Assistant to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri tweeted, “President Tinubu has no control over the price of fuel. Those days are gone FOREVER. Market forces now control the price of petrol.

So, the pressure should not be on the President over the cost of fuel. Let the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria deal with that. What we should pressure the President on is the minimum wage. The current minimum wage of ₦30,000 is grossly inadequate when compared to the current cost of living in Nigeria.

International flight tickets to rise as Airlines’ exchange rates hit N803/$

N620 per litre: This isn’t what we voted for, Tinubu’s supporter laments

“President Tinubu calls himself Asiwaju, meaning the progressive that leads the way. It is not very Asiwaju-like when Governors are unilaterally increasing salaries to help workers cope with the rising cost of living, and Asiwaju Tinubu has not led the way. Nigeria’s minimum wage should be increased to at least ₦75,000. And President Tinubu must lead the way in facilitating that. Or he will soon lose the huge support base he started off with on May 29, 2023. If we have ₦70 billion for Senators and Representatives to buy furniture, if we have ₦65 billion to pay severance to Buhari and Osinbajo and their aides, after their disastrous eight years in office, surely, Nigeria can afford to pay both public and private sector workers a living wage.”

President Tinubu has no control over the price of fuel. Those days are gone FOREVER. Market forces now control the price of petrol. So, the pressure should not be on the President over the cost of fuel. Let the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria deal with… — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) July 18, 2023

Speaking about the proposed palliative for Nigerians the Twitter user @SasDantata wrote, “Fuel is now N617 at NNPC. N8,000 palliative can buy you only 13 litres! Just saying.”

Fuel is now N617 at NNPC. N8,000 palliative can buy you only 13 liters! Just saying. — Sanusi Dantata (@SasDantata) July 18, 2023

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...