N620 per litre: This isn’t what we voted for, Tinubu’s supporter laments

Adamu Salihu, a Kano resident who said he and his family members voted for President Bola Tinubu in the last election, has lamented the hike in the pump price of fuel.

Daily Trust reports that fuel which moved from N195 per litre to N530 after Tinubu removed subsidy, climbed to N617 in Abuja and N620 in Kano in the early hours of Tuesday.

Reacting, Salihu, who said he hails from Bichi LGA in the State, said he might be forced to take to crime.

He said, “Honestly this new price has hit us very hard. This is not what we voted for. My children and I voted the current government in power. What we are being served is contrary to what we asked for.

“I am a Nigerian, I deserve to be treated right. I am no longer a youth, I have Children and they also go out and vote. Very soon if there is no change, I will ask them to stop voting because they are no longer going to school and have started hawking selling ‘Awara’.

“I dropped them out of school and they are now selling ‘Awara’. How can they be denied education and start hawking? I have been in politics since the time of NRC and SDP. If things continue to go like this, we can retaliate. if our lawmakers and representatives will not do anything about it. We can take the law into our hands despite being law abiding citizens.

“All these hardship we are facing is as a result of hike in fuel price, if not, we won’t be suffering like this. We don’t have good representation.”

Daily Trust reports that fuel queues resurfaced in Abuja, Kano and some parts of the country after hike.

