Tweeps react as popular skit maker Josh2funny auditions on America’s Got Talent

Popular Nigerian skit maker and actor, Joshua Alfred, is currently the talk of the town in the Nigerian digital space especially on X (the microblogging site formerly known as Twitter) as he recently showcased his talent on the prestigious America’s Got Talent.

When asked how he felt by the judges of the show, the elated funny man stated, “I am fine, I am on America’s Got Talent.”

This feat from the comedian has got tongues wagging with several people taking to their accounts to air their opinion. So far, the comedian is trending at the number one spot on the platform with over 99,000 tweets due to his achievement. On its verified X account, America’s Got Talent shared a 9-minute clip of the humour merchant’s performance with the caption, “Josh Alfred is not giving up! #AGT“.

The Twitter user @AfamDeluxo also commented, “Josh 2 funny is unbelievably daring. It takes lots of guts to be able to do what he did. If you have never climbed a stage, you won’t understand. For him to face an audience different from his usual audience and even make them laugh is incredibly audacious. S/o to Josh! ❤︎”

Also, a user of the microblogging site, @Spotlight_Abby opined that the comedian did not audition at the show to shame Nigerians but to ‘sell his market’.

The tweet read, “Many Nigerians thought that Josh2Funny went to America’s got talent to shame us. Lol. They probably didn’t get the joke. Josh went there to sell his market and the producers of the Show were most certainly in on it. And he gave a FANTASTIC STAND-UP COMEDY SHOW!

“What he did can be likened to a comic interlude, much like we have musical breaks on Shows! He got the crowds roaring – after the initial confusion! He got Simon (who hardly smiles) cheering and clapping!

“His words were clear, distinct and fresh! He bodied the moment and of course, he’s likeable. Just watch him get mainstreamed into the American comedy world — collabos with Trevor Noah, Eddie Murphy, Martin Lawrence, Kevin Hart etc. I love that for him. Well done, Josh!”(sic)

However, the Twitter user with the handle, @DanielRegha, criticised the comedian’s performance on the global stage as he tweeted, “Nigerians will applaud anything as long as a Nigerian is getting the hype, & it’s beyond shamefu!. Josh misused the America’s Got Talent platform by wasting everyone’s time, which isn’t funny. Thousands audition each year but only a few get selected, so why waste the opportunity?”

But countering Regha’s point, a tweep @t_adblack wrote, “This man here ranting, as usual, is forgetting that America’s Got Talent is just a platform to show what you are capable of doing like what Josh has done. He should be commended, he showed persistence, calm and Character of Never say never attitude of a true Nigerian.”

