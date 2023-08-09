‘Organised labour deserves commendation for suspending protest’

Coalition for the Survival of Nigeria (CSN), a non-state actor, has drummed support for the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as he continues to…

Coalition for the Survival of Nigeria (CSN), a non-state actor, has drummed support for the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as he continues to confront the socio-economic issues bedeviling the country.

The group also commended President Tinubu for tapping the experiences and expertise of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume and the Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

In a press statement on Monday in Abuja, the group said it was aware of the present austere economic circumstances of the country and was concerned about the plight of fellow citizens and hardship currently being endured.

It, however, expressed confidence in the abilities of the current drivers of our nation. It added that it is also aware of orchestrations of certain elements who were bent on overheating the system.

The positions of the group were contained in a text read by the Chairman, Chief Ezekiel Irmiya Afukonyo.

The group said: “We applaud the resilience and commitment of the leadership of the organised labour who displayed their love for the nation by calling off their protest action after meeting with the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We salute Nigerians for their understanding and support for the government in spite of the current hardship experienced due to the removal of fuel subsidy. The palliative packages announced by Mr President will address most of these challenges.”

