Truck crushes woman to death in Ogun

A yet-to-be identified woman standing by the roadside has been crushed to death by a truck at Dalemo-Ota, along the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway. The Spokesperson of…

A yet-to-be identified woman standing by the roadside has been crushed to death by a truck at Dalemo-Ota, along the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

The Spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Florence Okpe, said the woman was crushed in the late hours of Thursday night.

Okpe said the truck is marked XA354WDP.

She disclosed that two persons were involved in the accident – one male adult and one female adult.

“The female adult was recorded dead from the crash,” she said in a statement.

The FRSC spokesman explained that, “the suspected cause of the fatal crash was excessive speed and mechanical fault (break failure) of the Dangote truck, which later hit a female adult standing by the road side and she died on the spot.”

She said the dead body had been deposited at the Ifo General Hospital morgue.

Okpe quoted the Sector Commander, Anthony Uga, as urging drivers to “always conduct routine checks on their vehicles and make sure the braking systems are effective before putting them on the road.”